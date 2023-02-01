Billy Porter To Host BET Docuseries ‘Black + Iconic: Style Gods’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

BET’s got a new docuseries on the way that’s set to be hosted by none other than Billy Porter.

Porter’s known for stunting on any runway he touches, so it’s only right he narrates the series titled Black + Iconic: Style Gods.

The content will span over four installments and will celebrate “Black cultural icons, pioneers, and activists and their impact, influence, and legacies in fashion, music, film, and dance.”

Rightfully, the series will debut during February, Black History Month, and will be directed by Lynne Robinson and produced by Stanley Nelson, founder of Firelight Films.

It will delve into iconic Black models, designers, and style mavens and the history behind them by including archival footage and old interviews.

Of course, the series will speak on the hardships Black people have faced in the fashion industry and the lack of acceptance from legendary white fashion houses.

BET had previously teamed up with the Firelight Films company to produce a 2017 documentary exploring Barack Obama’s journey to becoming President. Now, it’s clear Nelson is ready to re-create the magic with the new offering.

“We’re thrilled to be working with BET again after the success of our first project together, Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama,” said Stanley Nelson, co-founder of Firelight Films and Executive Producer of the Black + Iconic series. “I couldn’t think of a better home for this series celebrating Black icons via the numerous mediums through which Black creatives have made an indelible mark on the culture.”

Porter — an Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winner– has worked with BET in the past, most recently performing at the 2022 BET Awards, and they were happy to have him back in the fold.

“With this definitive and original documentary franchise, we look forward to giving some of the amazing Black icons who have shaped and continue to influence popular culture their well-deserved recognition,” Connie Orlando, BET Executive VP, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, and News said in a statement.

“We are proud to partner with Firelight Films and Stanley Nelson again, a pillar in the creative and documentary communities, and Firelight Films on this groundbreaking series. We loved having Billy Porter perform at last year’s BET Awards, and we are honored to have one of the most recognizable entertainers, trailblazing forces, and a style icon in his own right, narrate Style Gods.”’

Black + Iconic: Style Gods premieres Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m., with each part running for two hours.

Billy Porter To Host BET Docuseries ‘Black + Iconic: Style Gods’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com