According to TMZ, Philadelphia Eagles player, Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges. The news broke 10 days prior to the Eagle’s Super Bowl appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The indictment goes back to an incident that occurred in 2019 December. Police alleged the offensive lineman was participating in sexual activity that was not consensual.

Eagles owner, Jeffrey Lurie, and the organization have yet to make an official statement. More news to come as the story develops.

BREAKING: Philadelphia Eagles Player, Josh Sills Indicted On Rape, Kidnapping Charges was originally published on rnbphilly.com