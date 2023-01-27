Michole Briana White: Where You Know The Actress Who Plays Lucille Flenory On ‘BMF’ From

Michole Briana White, the actress portraying Big Meech and Southwest T’s mother on the hit Starz series BMF is gaining a lot of notoriety from the role. Click inside to figure out where you’ve seen her before!

Oftentimes when it comes to actors, they’ve been around way before the first time they’re actually recognized as a star. Honestly, that’s almost always the case. Michole Briana White fits in the category like so many others. On BMF, the Chicago native portrays ‘Lucille,’ the strong-willed, dignified mother of Demetrius and Terry Flenory. Week after week, White delivers powerful performances as the matriarch of the Flenory family that have gotten the world’s attention. Although she’s just now really starting to get her flowers, the 53-year-old has been putting in work for quite some time.

Before BMF, she was most notably known for her role as attorney Fatima Kelly in the A&E series 100 Centre Street. Some of the shows she has guest starred on include Family Matters, Martin, Living Single, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She starred in Ava Duvernay‘s I Will Follow (2010) and co-starred in two Spike Lee films, 25th Hour (2002) and She Hate Me (2004). Thanks to a recent tweet that caught a lot of people off guard, we got hip to maybe her most memorable role.

We all remember the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air right? The flamboyant generous young lady who showered Will with expensive gifts (including tickets to the Los Angeles Lakers game, a Harley-Davidson, and even a jacket emblazoned with a motif of his hero Malcolm X) all just to tell him that she didn’t actually like him but instead was using him to boost her own popularity…yeah, that was her. Mind-blowing right?

If you aren’t tapped in completely, you might not have peeped her latest guest-starring role. White appeared in an episode of FX’s Atlanta last year. In the scene below, she again shows off her comedic chops. After her sister Gloria ‘kidnaps’ their father, White’s character (Jeanie) decides that a family group call is needed to get to the bottom of things.

Her appearance in Atlanta came thirty years after her appearance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Talk about longevity! Salute to a Queen that’s been putting in work and continues to do so!

