Residents call on city for help following lack of hot water at Lugar Towers

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents at Lugar Towers are begging for help after nearly a month of boiling water to bathe, cook and more.

“It’s madness,” resident Anthony Bright said.

“It’s just complete chaos here,” said resident Tywon Ivey.

“No hot water. We have to boil water and it’s just ridiculous. It’s just really sad. It’s under new management as you can see the management office is never open,” resident Sheila Livingston said.

The Indianapolis Housing Agency transitioned management to the Bradley Company Team last month.

WRTV saw a maintenance worker onsite. He told us, the water system is overwhelmed.