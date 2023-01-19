JT of the City Girls was recently spotted on Instagram giving us body goals when she showed off her toned abs in a super cute two-piece ensemble that we wouldn’t mind getting our hands on!
Taking to Instagram, the rapper posted a series of pics of herself rocking the multi-colored ensemble that featured a long-sleeved jacket-like crop top and matching slacks which showed her flat waistline perfectly. She paired the look with pink sneakers and wore minimal jewelry to let the look speak for itself. She wore her jet-black hair in a sleek middle-part style and served face and body as she flicked it up for her six million Instagram followers.
Don’t miss…
Summer Walker and JT Serve Body In ‘Ex For A Reason’ Video
JT Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Vibrant Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com