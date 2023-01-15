Keke Palmer Is Glowing In A Yellow Jonathan Simkhai Dress

Keke Palmer is still all smiles after revealing her big pregnancy news and was spotted on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump at the AFI Awards luncheon and it’s safe to say that she’s glowing!
Is it safe to say that yellow is Keke’s color? I mean, we’re just loving this look on Keke! What do you think about her pregnancy style and gorgeous glow?
