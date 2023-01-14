Lori Harvey Steps Out For Her Birthday In A Cut Out Black Dress

Lori Harvey was spotted out celebrating her birthday over the weekend, giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute black look that we’re absolutely swooning over!
Lori broke the internet when she seemingly confirmed that the dating rumors of her being boo’ed up with actor Damson Idris were true after the actor shared a photo of the duo together in honor of her 26th birthday. We’re definitely loving how Lori is celebrating her birthday in style!
Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?
