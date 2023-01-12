WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Get the devil a North Face bubble coat because hell has officially frozen over.

Weeks after 50 Cent joked that he didn’t believe Megan Thee Stallion’s side of the story in the Tory Lanez trial (by posting a pic of Megan that magically morphed into Jussie Smollett), the Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ rapper took to the airwaves to actually apologize for his online antics. During an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Fiddy admits he did indeed think Megan was lying after she told Gayle King that she didn’t have an intimate relationship with Tory only for it to be revealed during the trial that they actually did.

“I’ma apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” Fif said. After revealing that the Gayle King interview played a role in him believing that Megan was making the whole thing up. 50 said he changed his mind after hearing the jail call conversation saying, “That made me feel like ‘Ooohh sh*t. Now I know what happened.’ I’m sure that was what swayed people in court too.”

Well, at least he said he’s sorry. That’s more than anyone’s gotten out of him over the past few years. From Madonna to Lil Kim, 50’s taken all kinds of shots at them and kept mum after fans called him out for being disrespectful. Who knows, maybe he’s apologizing because he may try to woo her at some point in the future. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think about 50 Cent finally apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion? Too little too late? Check out the full interview below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

The post Finally: 50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Online Troll appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Finally: 50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Online Troll was originally published on hiphopwired.com