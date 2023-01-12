Suspect in Ohio baby kidnapping, pleads guilty to Indiana charge

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Nalah Jackson, the woman charged with kidnapping two Ohio twins last month, has pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge in Marion County.

Jackson pleaded guilty Wednesday to battery by bodily waste. According to court documents, on Dec. 23 Jackson spit in the face of a detention deputy while being scanned.

She received a one year sentence. 60 days will be served in the adult detention center, while 305 days are suspended, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

A prosecutor’s office spokesperson says because they are not involved in extradition, no update on that process was available.

Kason Thomas was found safely in Indianapolis on Dec. 22 inside the stolen car wearing the same clothes he wore when he was taken.

Read more from WRTV here