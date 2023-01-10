WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A lot has been going on with Anita_Baker in the last couple of years. She’s come out of a self-proclaimed “retirement”, gone back on tour, and recently acquired the rights to her master’s thanks to a little help from Chance the Rapper. While fans are elated, there is one thing missing from this comeback… new music.

It’s been over a decade since the legend blessed us with new music, it appears that she is back in the studio working on something and that she loves it. Baker recently posted on her Twitter account an homage to other’s that have inspired her along with a video saying, “sO many Amazing Gifts, from Ms. Sarah, Ms. Patti. Queen Aretha, and my 80s Contemporarys, to Innovators, like Missy Elliot & Lady B. SO many influence me, to keep creating my own little, Miracles of Music Gratefully, ABXO”

Although she only gives us a sixty-second snippet of the new song, we can already tell two things: 1) Baker still has an amazing voice, and 2) we gonna need to make sure we got a boo because this song is oozing sexy.

No word on when the new music will be released, but since her tour kicks off soon, we would bet that we will not be waiting long.

Anita Baker Shares New Music [LISTEN] was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com