GOP ‘Prop’ Byron Donalds Says Republicans Are Taking Steps To Impeach Biden

In a sign that House Republicans are ready to exact revenge on Democrats for impeaching Donald Trump, one of the most recent examples of conservatives using a Black person disingenuously (a “prop”) in order to further their causes is suggesting that his party will return the favor to President Joe Biden.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, who House Republicans nominated last week to be House Speaker under the falsest of pretenses, was on a Fox News Channel show Sunday morning when he made the loosely veiled threat of a plan to impeach Biden. He said it wouldn’t be because Democrats impeached Trump. However, the timing of Donald’s comments — just days after he was finally sworn in following an excruciatingly extended House Speaker voter process — suggested otherwise.

After Donalds railed about how the Biden Administration used the government “as a tool to wield its own agenda against American citizens,” Maria Bartiromo asked him about possible impeachment plans, a question to which he responded in no uncertain terms.

“Oh, that’s something that will happen,” he said before going into slightly more detail.

Donalds added later: “I don’t want to make commitments to you today, because we want the investigations to speak for themselves. We don’t want to do what the Democrats did, which is weaponizing the impeachment process for political purposes. We want to let the evidence speak for itself. You have my commitment on that.”

Donalds was likely largely introduced to mainstream America last week when Rep. Kevin McCarthy was scrambling to secure enough support to be voted House Speaker. It took a whopping 15 rounds of votes for that to finally happen early Saturday morning.

As so-called “hardline” Republicans — others might call them extremists — withheld their support for McCarthy as a way to blackmail him into adopting their policies into his plans, they began nominating other people to keep McCarthy from attaining the number of votes needed to secure the Speakership.

One of the first people Republicans nominated other than McCarthy was Donalds.

His nomination came as Democrats displayed unity around their nominee, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who, like Donalds, is a Black man. It made for the first time in U.S. history that both Democrats and Republicans nominated a Black person to lead their party in Congress.

However, while historic, the moment was reduced to being another in a long line of Republicans insincerely using Black people to promote self-interests widely criticized as being anti-Black.

Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush called Donalds “a prop” because of it.

“FWIW, @ByronDonalds is not a historic candidate for Speaker,” Bush tweeted last Wednesday.” He is a prop. Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy. His name being in the mix is not progress—it’s pathetic.”

It was decidedly in that context that Donalds said House Republicans had already started the process of impeaching Biden.

