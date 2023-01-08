OPEN LINES: New Year of Hot Topics

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

(January 8, 2023) – On the first episode of Open Lines with Cameron Ridle in 2023 we discuss the latest stories making headlines in Indianapolis, including more candidates jumping in the race for Mayor; A local restaurant shutdown after unsanitary conditions shown in viral video; The controversy at the Indianapolis public library continues.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.