WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is kicking off 2023 in style and took to Instagram to share her latest look with her millions of followers, and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her style when she attended the red-carpet premiere of season two of Starz’s “BMF” and certainly stole the show. The beauty wore a two-piece black ensemble featuring a sexy black crop top and matching black skirt. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching heels to set the entire look off right. ” she simply captioned the photo set. “BMF PREMIERE” she simply captioned the photo set. But it was her hair that really got us talking as she traded in her usual long locs for a blunt bob with a side part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.The beauty shared the fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram from the star-studded night. Check it out below.

And we weren’t the only ones loving this look as many of the rapper’s followers left their stamps of approval underneath the stunning photo set. “There she goes ,” Lala captioned the look while the beauty’s boo Diddy wrote, “Yung money ” to show his affection for her,

Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s look? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Yung Miami’s Bob Sets The Internet Ablaze was originally published on hellobeautiful.com