Hit-Boy to Drop Joint Album With Musiq Soulchild

Mega-producer Hit-Boy has confirmed another joint album is on the way, this time around with Neo-Soul legend Musiq Soulchild.

Musiq first announced the project on Bill Bellamy’s Top Billin’ podcast. He said that the album title is Victims & Villians, and is expected to be out in February.

Hit-Boy seemingly confirmed the announcement recently on social media. “R&B Hit-Boy otw” he posted to Instagram.

Musiq shared more insight into the thinking behind the project on Bellamy’s pod. “The title is designed to address the topic of the challenges we all deal with in relationships, but I’m approaching it from a slightly different angle than I used to,” he stated. “It’s more abstract, at the same time direct.”

Hit-Boy, who’s undoubtedly staked his claim as music royalty as a hip-hop producer, does have quite a bit of experience working with top-tier R&B talent. He’s collaborated with stars like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Teyana Taylor, and more. On the rap side of things, he’s recently linked with Nas on the Kings Disease series, winning a Grammy and dropping the latest installment back in November 2022.

Musiq has nine solo albums, with his most recent drop Feel The Real coming in 2017. His career has now eclipsed two decades, and his debut album Aijuswanaseing dropped all the way back in 2000.

Hit-Boy isn’t the only one in this equation with crossover appeal. Musiq also has multiple collabs with rappers, including The Roots, Talib Kweli, Ice Cube, Lloyd Banks, and more.

Are you here for this Hit-Boy/Musiq Soulchild collaboration?

