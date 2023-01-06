Kylie Jenner Fans Think She Left Travis, Yung Joc Claims Producers Pressure Female Artists For Beats

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kylie Jenner Fans Think She Left Travis Scott

Gary wraps up the first week of the new year with the latest tea around Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott rumors and why fans are speculating there may be a split between the celebrity couple.

Though there are no official statements from either camp, fans have done their own investigations and put together these allegations because of a few facts they’ve noticed.

The original post read: “This a/b list rapper and his on-off makeup mogul gf and mother of his two children are def OFF and not together anymore.

Yung Joc Claims Producers Pressure Female Artists For Beats

Also, Gary shares something that Yung Joc said in a recent interview, when it came to producers, particularly men, pressuring women artists for sex in return for beats. In the interview with VladTV, Yung Joc spoke about the “very common” industry practice of producers expecting artists to exchange sexual favors for tracks.

“I think it’s very common. I think [it happens to] a lot of women—men too, let’s be for real,” continuing by saying, “I’m just sayin’, you want the beats, I want the meats!”

Listen to the full breakdown below and let us know on social or in the comment section with your thoughts on what Joc had to say!

