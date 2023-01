Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Department of Public Works employee was carjacked while driving a city vehicle Thursday, according to a police report from IMPD.

Officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and Puryear Street.

The police report says the vehicle was recovered and a handbag was also stolen.

Read more from WRTV here