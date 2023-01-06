Shots Fired During French Montana & Rob49 Video Shoot, Injuries Reported

A video shoot for rappers French Montana and Rob49 turned violent on Thursday night (Jan. 5), as someone opened fire in the crowd, injuring 10 people. Witnesses say that Rob49 is among those injured.

WSVN-TV in Miami reports that Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired at The Licking, a restaurant on the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens, just before 8 pm local time. A law enforcement source reported that The Licking was one of three different crime scenes, but the other two locations are unknown.

“We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases,” according to MGPD detective Diana Gorgue. “We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”

Detective Gorgue reports that there were a total of 10 victims shot. Six were transported to the hospital by authorities, including four who were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. The other four victims drove themselves to get treatment.

Rapper CED Mogul, who was at the scene, told WSVN that at one point during the shoot, someone in the crowd was robbed of his watch, car keys, and wallet.

“[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off,” said Mogul, “at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle.”

It is unclear whether there was an exchange of gunfire or if a single person shot into the crowd.

“I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’” said Mogul. “When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”

WSVN reports that one of the victims is listed in critical condition. The identity of the critical patient, as well as the other victims’ conditions, are unknown. As of Thursday night, there is no indication that French was among those injured.

This tragic scenario comes less than a few hours prior to the drop of French’s Coke Boys 6 mixtape with DJ Drama. Rob49 is featured on the track “Igloo.” Other guest appearances include EST Gee, NAV, King Combs, and late rapper Chinx, who was shot to death in Queens, NY in 2015.

Prior to the shooting in Miami, TMZ caught up with French, who reflected on Chinx’s death while also offering up advice to fellow rapper Quavo in the aftermath of Takeoff’s death.

We’re sending love and prayers to those injured in this horrific shooting. Let’s stop the violence, y’all.

