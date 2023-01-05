Matt Barnes Recalls An NBA Player & Coach Who Wanted To Beat Up Skip Bayless: “It’s Just Gone Too Far”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Skip Bayless hate is nothing new, but physical threats might be.

Matt Barnes, who’s known to lead with his emotions, recently took to Instagram to get some things off his chest and reveal he’s known of at least two people that have wanted to put hands on Bayless for reckless comments recently. Nothing happened each time, but Bayless’ comments clearly continue to rub people in the sports community the wrong way.

“I know personally that I’ve had to diffuse two situations,” Barnes said. “One with a coach, and one with an NBA player. They wanted to f-ck Skip up. One was this year, one was last year. Luckily, cooler heads prevailed, but it’s just gone too far, in my opinion.”

Bayless is currently under fire for a tasteless tweet about Damar Hamlin’s devastating injury where he spoke about the importance of the regular season game while others fought that Hamlin’s health is the primary concern.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted Monday evening. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Bayless’ own cohost, retired NFL player Shannon Sharpe even took issue with his insensitive comments and addressed the controversy in a monologue Wednesday morning on Undisputed.

Barnes warns that despite Bayless and Sharpe’s working relationship, continuous reckless hot takes could mean a bad ending for the pundit duo.

“Shannon’s had a lot of love or does have a lot of love for dude, but you can even see Shannon’s fed up,” the All The Smoke host said. “Someone’s gonna end up hurting Skip.”

“I just feel as of late he’s been very very very disrespectful and out of pocket, and that’s normal, but he’s been that way to Shannon [Sharpe]. I think Skip’s day is coming, and it may not be from a firing standpoint because you know white men in this profession can kinda get away with and do what they want.”

Watch Barnes’ entire video above and see how Sharpe confronted Bayless about the damning tweet below.

Matt Barnes Recalls An NBA Player & Coach Who Wanted To Beat Up Skip Bayless: “It’s Just Gone Too Far” was originally published on cassiuslife.com