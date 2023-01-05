PV Produces Productive People: PVAMU Alumna Becomes Nevada’s 1st Black Mayor

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The saying “PV produces productive people” remains a true statement! Congratulations are in order for PV alumna Pamela Goynes-Brown ’84 who made history becoming Nevada’s first Black mayor. She officially took office last month where her family, friends, and Sorority sisters witnessed the monumental moment.

Goynes-Brown has been a resident of North Las Vegas and a longtime educator turned public servant, living in the city since 1964. According to PVAMU, she worked for the Clark County School District for 35 years before serving as the first female African American councilwoman of North Las Vegas Ward 2. She also was the first female African American mayor pro-tempore, having served in that role twice.

In a previous interview, Goynes-Brown says her four years would be a continuation of the work she had been doing on the council, allowing her to fulfill a mission already in motion and giving her time to put a “final stamp of approval on projects that we already in the books.”

She earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from PVAMU in 1984, graduating Magna Cum Laude. She also holds a master’s degree from NOVA Southeastern University in elementary education, with an endorsement in educational leadership.

