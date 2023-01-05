WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

As the football world and beyond wait to hear more news on Damar Hamlin, positivity has prevailed.

Over the last 24 hours, his team of doctors has revealed that they’ve seen great improvement in his condition. “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the statement reads (see it below).

“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.

Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, was injured Monday night in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals when he made a tackle at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter. He recovered from the hit, but upon standing up, he collapsed to the ground, where medical staff performed CPR on him for nine minutes. Since then, he was sedated and listed in critical condition as fans waited for updates.

The 24-year-old is reportedly awake as well, and NFL insider Adam Schefter said he even inquired about the result of the game, which was suspended after the devastating hit.

“Doctors said after Damar Hamlin awakened last night, he asked in writing who won the game. Doctors told him: ‘Yes, you won. You’ve won the game of life,’” Schefter tweeted.

The outpouring of sympathy for Hamlin’s shocking injury has even found its way to his GoFundMe for his The Chasing M’s Foundation. It was initially launched in 2020 with a goal of $2,500 for a toy drive, but the fund now has over $7 million since Monday night. Stars like Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and more have helped push the donations far past the goal.

As Damar Hamlin’s Condition Improves, He Has One Question: “Who Won The Game?” was originally published on cassiuslife.com