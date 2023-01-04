Owner of troubled east side chicken & fish restaurant makes statement

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS—The owner of the the chicken and fish restaurant at 42nd and Post has made a statement to WRTV regarding the viral TikTok video that showed mice in the restaurant and food on the floor, saying that it was all a misunderstanding.

Omar Siedahmed, is the owner of the Jordan’s Fish and Chicken location which is officially registered with the state as SDN Market Inc.

Omar said that employees have previously had issues with the man recording the video.

“He’s been coming there for a while and caused some problems and always wants to get some free stuff,” Omar said.

Omar says the establishment isn’t responsible for the mice.

“The mice, I believe he is the one who brought it in with him to ignite the situation,” Omar said.