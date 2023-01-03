Damar Hamlin Remains in Critical Condition Following On-Field Collapse

Continued prayers for Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player who collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night (January 2).

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills said in a statement. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

From NBC:

Hamlin collapsed at 8:55 p.m., and when he was taken off the field about 19 minutes later in what seemed like an eternity, the Bills gathered in prayer. A few minutes after the ambulance left the field, the game was suspended, and players walked off the field slowly and into their locker rooms where they awaited word on Hamlin and the game.

In addition to an outpouring of support from Bills and Bengals players, fans hit the web with prayers for the injured player. A toy drive sponsored by Hamlin received $1.2 million dollars in donations overnight.

