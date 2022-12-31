Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Instagram

Gabrielle Union is still living it up while on vacation and took to Instagram once again to show off her toned bikini body.
Vacation looks good on her! And the starlet’s millions of Instagram followers definitely agree as they flooded her Instagram comments with their stamps of approval.
“ seeeesssshhhhh Hurt’em Gab don’t let up,” one of the actress’ millions of followers wrote while another commented with “ Snatched ” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the jaw-dropping video.
We’ll be adopting Gab’s workout routine ASAP!
