Southwest Airlines Struggles to Shake Back After Winter Storm

Southwest Airlines is having a hard time getting back to normal operations after the winter storm, leaving thousands of travelers stranded with cancelled flights Tuesday and Wednesday.

The delay in company operations is said to possibly continue for several days. Many travelers flying with Southwest Airlines across the country have resorted to sleeping on floors and waiting hours in line.

Flight Aware, a flight tracking service reported by 11:30AM on Tuesday, more than 2,900 U.S. Flights were canceled and more than 2,400 others delayed.

In addition, 60 percent of Southwest flights were called off today and they have already cancelled about 61 percent of its Wednesday flights and 14 percent of its Thursday flights.

According to Aviation experts, the storm had disproportionate impact on Southwest because the company configures its network in a very different way than other large airlines like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines etc. do.

Southwest prides itself on having good relations with its employees, but as of recently struggled with staffing shortages, causing high tension between management and workers.

Many customers on holiday travel took to twitter to express their frustrations .

If your Southwest Flight Is Cancelled Here Is what you should know:

Customers whose flights are canceled have the option and right to either rebook or request a refund for their flight.

All Southwest customers who were scheduled to fly through Jan. 2, 2023 reserve the right to rebook without paying additional charges or fly standby within 14 days of their original travel date between previously booked cities.

Flights may be rebooked on Southwest’s website or by phone at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA. Customers who call should expect long wait times.

