Boutique Owner Shae Nycole On Giving Back To Mothers For The Holidays

When rising R&B singer Shae Nycole isn’t creating music, she is running a clothing boutique, pridefully tackling motherhood with style and giving back to fellow mothers through her business. The Shae’s Kloset boutique owner hosts a giveaway annually to treat 10 mothers to looks from her online shop. This year is no different.

It could be her maternal instinct that makes her inherently compassionate, whatever it is…Shae loves to give. “I wanted to make sure that I could bring joy to another woman who truly deserves to have a special gift on Christmas and not just watch others enjoy the moment,” said the booked and busy mompreneur. “So I’m going to slay them and style them up for the Holidays.”

We caught up with Shae about her heart for giving, how she balances music, motherhood, and entrepreneurship.

HelloBeautiful: Tell me about your clothing boutique Shae’s Kloset?

SN: Shae’s Kloset is for the woman who wears many hats. Being a businesswoman, music artist, realtor, boutique owner, and mother, I wear many hats. My style often changes depending on what hat I’m wearing that day. So for the women who have to change up a lot. there’s something you can find in Shae’s Kloset.

HB: Why is it important for you to give back every year, gifting 10 women with items from the store?

SN: I know how hard it is to be a mother, giving all of you, all the time but never receiving. This year I partnered with an organization named, “Hope Station“. It’s a beautiful Non-Profit organization for single mothers. As a temporary crisis relief agency, They give hope to single, working mothers. They serve as a resource to bridge the gap between financial need and financial empowerment. Later this month, we are doing a holiday event called, “Shae Slay’s Christmas.” I can’t wait to gift the ladies with beautiful pieces from my Boutique Shae’s Kloset.

HB: As a mother, how do you approach making the holidays special for your children?

SN: I’m a giver and I absolutely love Christmas. My kids get me all the time, but it’s something about Christmas that brings me so much Joy, I always go the extra mile. But I also teach them how important it is to give back to others and to put God first because he’s the true meaning behind Christmas.

HB: What’s your favorite thing about the holidays?

SN: I love Cooking and hosting. The house is full of Christmas decorations and two or more Christmas Trees. I love Christmas Trees.

HB: Full glam or fun and flirty for the holiday turn-up?

SN: Full Glam!

HB: Upcoming projects?

SN: I’m releasing new Music at the top of the Year And my Christmas Song, my rendition of the classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Featuring (The Fam) is out now.

Boutique Owner Shae Nycole On Giving Back To Mothers For The Holidays was originally published on hellobeautiful.com