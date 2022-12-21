Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Texas customers can now experience a fully-automated and contactless McDonalds. The testing location has drawn a lot of attention after the experience was shared by a user on Tiktok.

Revamping the traditional customer service interaction, this special McDonalds offers an automated food ordering system, cashless payment system, and robotic delivery.

The remodeled location, which is about half of its traditional size, focuses on express to-go orders ordered via the company’s app and doesn’t offer an inside dining experience.

“As our customers’ needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before.” Max Carmona, senior director of global design and restaurant development at McDonald’s, said in a statement.

This McDonalds is the first of its kind and is currently the only one in Texas, its success or failure will be used to determine if it should be expanded.

New McDonalds In Ft. Worth Run Entirely By Robots was originally published on thebeatdfw.com