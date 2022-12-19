Instagram Launches 2022 Recap Featuring DJ Khaled, Bad Bunny, Priah Ferguson & Badshah

Today, Instagram is launching its 2022 Recap – a series of Reels templates to look back on your year, narrated by Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Stranger Things’ Priah Ferguson, and rapper Badshah.

People around the world can choose their preferred voiceover (the templates are available in English, Spanish, Hindi & English) to create a Reel highlighting their favorite photos, videos, and memories of 2022. Available for several weeks, the templates make it easy to share all of the unseen moments – big and small – that made this year special.

You can also find these celebrities’ 2022 Recaps on the Reels tab of @instagram and on their IG profiles.

Instagram 2022 Recaps + Quotes

Bad Bunny

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, we have to start worrying less, life goes by too fast, enjoy each moment. Just like this year, I’ll have it in my heart por siempre. I’m grateful for all the amazing moments I was able to enjoy and all the people who formed part of it. Instagram, we are ready for 2023!”

DJ Khaled

“We made it through another year with blessings and I’m grateful for everything! Don’t forget to celebrate the moments – between my album and all the beautiful places I went to, this year taught me time with family and friends is what matters. I’m looking forward to seeing how people use my Reels template to share their 2022 memories with the ones they love.”

Priah Ferguson

“This year was a ride! It came with highs and lows, but these special moments bring me joy. I’ve been looking back at the places I got to travel to, my birthday, my favorite looks, the epic premiere of Stranger Things, and tons of hilarious times with friends. My Reel shows some funny moments I haven’t shared on Instagram yet – I’m hyped to see people get creative and use my template to show off secret memories from their camera roll.”

Badshah

The templates will be available globally for several weeks into 2023. Once uploaded, your 2022 Recap will live on the Reels tab of your IG profile. Go check it out!

Instagram Launches 2022 Recap Featuring DJ Khaled, Bad Bunny, Priah Ferguson & Badshah was originally published on globalgrind.com