Tristan Thompson To Pay $9.5K A Month In Child Support To Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, has just finalized a paternity settlement with his latest baby mama, Maralee Nichols, but luckily for him he’s not coughing up Kanye West child support kind of money.
TMZ is reporting that NBA star Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols have agreed he will be providing her a monthly allowance of $9,500 for their one-year-old son, Theo, and even pay for some of her lawyer’s fees as well. That’s $190,500 less than Kanye West will be paying his multi-millionaire ex-wife and baby mama, Kim Kardashian, on a monthly basis. One would think it’s because Tristan got himself good legal representation, but there’s actually a good reason behind the low payout.
Though Tristan and Khloe aren’t currently together (she does have a habit of taking him back), the two are co-parenting their two children together.
Again, at least he isn’t paying Kanye West kinda child support. Just sayin.’
