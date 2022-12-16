Tristan Thompson To Pay $9.5K A Month In Child Support To Maralee Nichols

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, has just finalized a paternity settlement with his latest baby mama, Maralee Nichols, but luckily for him he’s not coughing up Kanye West child support kind of money.

TMZ is reporting that NBA star Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols have agreed he will be providing her a monthly allowance of $9,500 for their one-year-old son, Theo, and even pay for some of her lawyer’s fees as well. That’s $190,500 less than Kanye West will be paying his multi-millionaire ex-wife and baby mama, Kim Kardashian, on a monthly basis. One would think it’s because Tristan got himself good legal representation, but there’s actually a good reason behind the low payout.

The $9,500 may seem low considering his NBA contracts have totaled $100M over the span of his career — but he isn’t currently on a team and therefore not earning income, and income is the operative factor in determining child support.

Our sources say Maralee will have sole custody, and while they haven’t figured out an official visitation plan yet, those talks will come in the near future.Also best believe should a team pick him up and sign him to another multi-million dollar contract, Nichols’ lawyers will be seeking to up the ante on the monthly child support number being that Thompson will be listed as the child’s father on the birth certificate. That’s just how the game works.The agreement comes a year after Nichols gave birth to baby Theo and had social media buzzing with the news that Tristan had once again put the horns on Khloe Kardashian. After suing Thompson for child support, Nichols claimed that he had offered her $75,000 to keep quite about the baby. Looks like she’ll be surpassing that amount in just eight months time. Though Tristan and Khloe aren’t currently together (she does have a habit of taking him back), the two are co-parenting their two children together. Again, at least he isn’t paying Kanye West kinda child support. Just sayin.’

The post Kardashian Victim Tristan Thompson To Pay $9.5K A Month In Child Support To Maralee Nichols appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Tristan Thompson To Pay $9.5K A Month In Child Support To Maralee Nichols was originally published on hiphopwired.com