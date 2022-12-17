Rihanna Shares First Look Of Her Son In TikTok Video

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is showing off her son to the world for the first time. On Saturday, in her first-ever TikTok video, the singer/mogul’s 7-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky is seen in a car cooing with a big smile. You will hear Mommy Rih-Rih in the background saying “You tryna get Mommy’s phone?” before he takes it.

We get to see more big smiles from the little man before the video is completed. The clip is entitled “Hacked”

Gossip account, Hollywood Unlocked also shared photos of Baby ASAP Rih-Rih on their official account.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their bundle of joy in May but have yet to reveal his name. In an interview with the Washington Post, the Fenty Beauty Billionaire told the newspaper, “We just didn’t get around to it yet really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

While the parents have yet to reveal the baby’s name, the world is excited to finally see the happy baby for the first time.

