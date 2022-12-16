Brittney Griner Thanks Fans And President Biden For Getting Her Out Of Prison

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Brittney Griner took to Instagram this week to thank her fans and President Biden for getting her out of a Russian prison.

In a long Instagram post, the basketball star wrote, “It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.

I am grateful to each person who advocated for me, especially my wife, Cherelle Griner, my family, Lindsay Kagawa Colas and Casey Wasserman and my whole team at Wasserman, Vince Kozar and the Phoenix Mercury, the players of the WNBA, and my entire WNBA family, Terri Jackson and the WNBPA staff, my Russian legal team Maria Blagovolina and Alex Boykov, the leaders, activists, and grassroots organizations, Gov. Richardson and Mickey Bergman of the Richardson Center, the Bring Our Families Home Campaign, Roger Carstens and the SPEHA team, and of course, a special thank you to President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken and the entire Biden-Harris Administration.”

She continued, “President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.”

“As I transition home to enjoy the holidays with my family, I want to acknowledge and thank the entire PISA staff and medical team at the San Antonio Fort Sam Houston Base. I appreciate the time and care to make sure I was okay and equipped with the tools for this new journey.”

The basketball star closed the lentghy post with, “I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.

Love always,

BG #42″

Check it out below.

This is the first statement from the basketball star after being released from the Russian Prison after 10 months and we’re all so thrilled that she’s back home safely!

RELATED STORIES:

Glory Johnson ‘Truly Really Saddened’ By Brittney Griner’s Move To End Their Marriage

Brittney Griner Gets Emotional Over Short-Lived, Volatile Marriage

Brittney Griner Thanks Fans And President Biden For Getting Her Out Of Prison was originally published on hellobeautiful.com