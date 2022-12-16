Is This Wrong? GloRilla Will Pay $550 Weekly Salary For Personal Assistant

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

GloRilla is getting backlash from social media after posting an ad for $550 a week for a personal assistant.

In the original posting, the rapper’s personal assistant is expected to be able to carry out duties like organizing meals, travel accompaniment, grocery shopping, handling her calendar, and other assistant duties. Social media went into an uproar after seeing the pay and felt like the rapper was not paying the adequate amount.

She later responded to the reasoning for the pay in a video stating that she will be basically paying for everything else.

“If you wanna have pay, pay for your own flights and all your own travel and see how much them $500 a** be,” she said. “B***h you think I’m finna pay you $1,200? I take flights everyday, you think I’m finna pay $500 per flight everyday plus pay? No. It don’t work like that.”

“Half the s**t on that list you don’t gotta do for real, it’s just if it come down to it, you might have to do it,” she went on to explain. “It’s literally the easiest s**t in the world. You really don’t gotta do s**t but be with me everyday. You really just gotta do whatever the f**k I tell you to do, really.”

Along with listing GloRilla also commented she prefers “somebody with no kids.”

Is this role fair?

