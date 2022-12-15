WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Due to the passing of dancer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss due to apparent suicide, we brought on Counselor Yunetta Spring to give her expertise. She shares some tell-tell signs or missed signs when it comes to depression. She also dives in deep into how black people may show some suicide signs.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Yunetta Spring Explains How Black People Say They’re Depressed & The Passing Of DJ tWitch [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com