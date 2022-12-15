‘Man Of Steel’ Out: Henry Cavill Confirms He Won’t Be Returning As Superman

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like James Gunn is well on his way to becoming the Elon Musk of the DCEU as he’s making some moves that are making their faithful fanbase upset. But his latest decision might very well alienate a sizable portion of the DC fanbase as he’s taken away something they’ve been ecstatic about for a hot minute.

Just weeks after announcing that he would be returning to the big screen as Superman and exciting his day-one fans, Henry Cavill took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that he will no longer be suiting up in the red and blue as he doesn’t fit into James Gunn’s vision of the future of the DCEU. Just the latest reminder that life just isn’t fair sometimes. In a heartfelt Instagram post yesterday, Cavill confirmed that he was hanging up the cape for good as “James and Peter have a universe to build” and apparently, that universe no longer has use for who many call the best iteration of Superman on the silver screen.

Best believe that whoever James Gunn chooses to become the next Last Son of Krypton will get much hate regardless of how well he does, simply because Henry Cavill has a hardcore fanbase that will ride or die for him till the end.

Still, according to HuffPost, DC head honchos, James Gunn and Peter Safran do indeed have big plans for the DCEU going forward including a project that will focus on the early years of Superman’s life. That alone makes sense as to why they decided to recast the role as Cavill is 39 years old and if they want to get an actor to carry the Superman character for a decade or more, they’d need someone in their early to mid-20s to pull that off.

That being said, Gunn and Safran aren’t completely cutting ties with Cavill as Variety is reporting that they want to find another role for him to play in their upcoming rebooted DCEU.

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Maybe an iteration of the “Kingdom Come” version of Superman?

Aside from recasting the role of Superman, word is that Jason Momoa’s iteration of Aquaman in the upcoming sequel, The Lost Kingdom will be his last before he’s recast as Lobo. Truth be told, we love that move on Gunn’s part. Momoa’s definitely a Lobo.

There’s even talk that Gunn and Safran plan on integrating Robert Pattinson’s Batman into their new DCEU. That we would love to see actually.

What do y’all think of Gunn and Safran’s latest move? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post ‘Man Of Steel’ Out: Henry Cavill Confirms He Won’t Be Returning As Superman appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

‘Man Of Steel’ Out: Henry Cavill Confirms He Won’t Be Returning As Superman was originally published on hiphopwired.com