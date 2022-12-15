Season 3 Trailer For ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Teases Betrayal, Deaths & More

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Fans have wondered when we will see a trailer for Power Book II: Ghost’s third season. That day has finally arrived.

Season three will pick right up after season two’s explosive finale that saw Monet’s (Mary. J Blige) firstborn son, Zeke, get gunned down, which will serve as a significant plot point in the Power spinoff’s third season.

Also, this season viewers will be saying that Riq (Michael Rainey Jr.) is his daddy’s son more than ever as he continues to make similar moves to the late father, James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) he loathed so much that he put a bullet in him.

Riq will be taking his talents to Wall Street after his buddy, Tommy 2.0, Brayden (Gianni Paolo), brings Riq on as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings showing the street-savvy teen another route to make money.

Of course, they will still be stuck in the drug game after a new powerful drug connect forces them back into the business in the Tejada clan, who have their own issues following the death of Zeke. Monet is out for revenge, as expected, and her kids are still doing their own thing. There is also that issue of the patriarch of the Tejada family, Lorenzo (Berto Colon), knowing something is going on and not being as trusting of his wife.

Official Power Book II: Ghost Synopsis Via Starz:

The third season of “Power Book II: Ghost” kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success.

Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.

Season three of Power Book II: Ghost premieres on Starz on March 17, 2023. Step into the intense teaser trailer below.

