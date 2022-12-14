WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey took to Instagram this week to serve a LEWK when she posed in an all-white that was everything!

Taking to the social platform, the songstress shared a few candid photos of herself donning a super sexy and super trendy white look that looked absolutely stunning on the beauty. The look featured a short sleeved, curve-hugging, mini dress and fit the Chloe x Halle singer like a glove. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature brown locs in a half up half-down style.

“the best you’ve ever had ,” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the R&B crooner and actress as many of Halle’s 3.6 million IG followers took to her comment section to spread the love underneath the fashionable pic. “Ain’t never seen Halle miss ,” one fan commented while another wrote, “Glorious! ,.

What do you think of Halle’s effortless slay?

Halle Bailey Gives Us Style Goals In All White was originally published on hellobeautiful.com