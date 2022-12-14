WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

We all want love, but it’s never worth it to break up someone else’s happy home in order to appease your own carnal needs.

Reality star Akbar V obviously didn’t get that memo, and she even went as far as to claim that God Himself instructed her to date a man currently in another relationship.

Amanda and Nailz debate on whether or not Akbar’s self-ordained theory holds up in the court of love — spoiler: it doesn’t! — and also what the G man would say about being dragged into the aspiring rapper’s mess. Our guess? “How did I get brought into this?!”

Watch the hilarious discourse below on The Amanda Seales Show:

Amanda Seales Show: Akbar V Says God Told Her A Committed Man Is Her “Husband” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com