The Internet Is Still Buzzing About The Release Of SZA’s Sophomore Album ‘SOS’

2022 has been another year filled with great music. This year, we got albums from giants such as Beyoncé, Drake, Future and Kendrick Lamar. As if that wasn’t enough, last Friday (December 9) SZA dropped off her highly anticipated sophomore album SOS.

The last time we got a full body of work from the 33 year-old St. Louis, Missouri native was in 2017 when she released her debut studio album Ctrl. The album received five Grammy nominations and was unanimously ranked as one of the top albums of the year. It definitely makes sense why the hype for SOS was through the roof.

The 23-track album features Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, and the late great Ol’ Dirty Bastard with production from a host of hitmakers including Babyface, Benny Blanco, Lizzo, and many more.

Across SOS, we find SZA still dealing with some of the same topics (love and relationships) but from more of a self-assured place. Her confidence shines brightly throughout the album as she touches on knowing that she doesn’t need to depend on a man for happiness and leaving bad situations before it gets too late. In the same breath, she still is fighting with some of the same issues she did on the previous album. She admits to still making decisions that might not end up boding well for her as well as sharing that she still questions her worth from time to time. SOS beautifully blends the contrasting vibes. SZA expresses how it feels to go through the healing process of a relationship gone bad, explores the meaning behind her trials and tribulations and eventually embraces where she is in life. She does so over the very sonically impressive album.

After listening to the album, fans couldn’t help but to take to Twitter to express their thoughts on SZA’s latest effort. The majority of the feedback was phenomenal. Fans quickly identified tracks like ‘Love Langauge,’ ‘Snooze,’ ‘Smoking on my Ex Pack’ and ‘Nobody Gets Me’ as their favorites, amongst others.

Everyone didn’t agree though. Some listeners spoke on how they couldn’t relate to the album or how they didn’t feel like it was as good as Ctrl.

SZA decided to keep the people talking today (December 13) when she announced that she would be going on tour in February.

Fans pointed out that they were going to be broke from having to grab concert tickets for not only SZA, but also Ari Lennox, Janet Jackson and Beyoncé. This sounds like a good problem to have. Haha

Let us know how you felt about the album and what your favorite tracks are in the comments!

The Internet Is Still Buzzing About The Release Of SZA’s Sophomore Album ‘SOS’ was originally published on globalgrind.com