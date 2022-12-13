Amanda Seales Show ‘Torey Lanez vs Megan Mess’ | EPISODE 25

Lots of Blackurate News, it’s day 1 of the Torey Lanez trial for shooting Megan The Stallion, and Amanda takes you inside the courtroom. A Doordash driver had enough of the disgusting conditions and had a Popeyes shut down. Marjorie Taylor Green makes a disrespectful comment about January 6th. Several nurses were fired in Atlanta over a Tik Tok video that went viral. Amanda discusses all of this plus her Big Up, Let Down and she takes you Black Around the World.

(04:04) Blackurate News : Thieves Are Stealing From Welfare Receipients. Also Doordash Driver Couldn’t Take It And Shuts Down A Disgusting Detroit Popeyes Franchise.

(14:05) Call Us Anytime At 1 855 Amanda 8…Thats 855 262 6328.. Let’s Hear From Sequoia Responding To The Cardi B 50/50 Story We Just Discussed.

(23:47) When Social Media Posts Cost You Your Livelihood. A Group Of Nurses In Atlanta Did A Viral Video Which Was Very Disrespectful Of Patients, They Listed Their Labor And Delivery “Ick’s”.

(37:43) A Teacher Is Fired After Disrupting Muslim Students Praying Calling It “Magic” And Incoming Congressman Maxwell Frost, 25, Denied Apartment In D.C.

(42:26) Love And Hip Hop Castmate Akbar V Says God Basically Told Her Its Ok To Be A Side Chick As Long As He Is Not Married, Lets Discuss.

(53:09) Shocking First Day Of The Torey Lanez Trial Over Shooting Megan Thee Stallion….Lots Of Accusations Thrown Out By Both Defense And Prosecution

