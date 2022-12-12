December 10th Is Officially “Too $hort Day” In Oakland As The Legendary Rapper Gets A Street Renamed After Him

It was a big weekend for hip hop legend Too $hort! Alongside his group Mount Westmore, the 56 year-old released a new album entitled Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort on Friday (December 9). The following day, he received a proclamation from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to officially designate December 10, 2022 as “Too $hort Day” and he got a street renamed in his honor.

“You have told the stories of Oakland’s streets,” Schaaf said. “So, it’s only right that Oakland gives you a street.”

The three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland was officially renamed “Too $hort Way” in a ceremony that was attended by Ice Cube, Mistah F.A.B. and Sway Calloway, each of whom offered words of congratulations on stage. Too $hort Way is located right outside of Fremont High School – $hort’s alma mater – and where he walked to school for years.

The proclamation and street renaming were part of the Mayor’s plan to recognize $hort’s artistic legacy and contributions to Oakland’s community, especially with smash songs like “Blow the Whistle,” “Shake That Monkey,” “The Ghetto,” “Gettin It” and more. Additionally, $hort announced that he will be partnering with the Oakland Unified School District, Affect The Youth and Fremont High School to bring back marching bands and music programs to the district.

With the release of his 22nd solo studio album (Ain’t Gone Do It) in December 2020, $hort earned the unique distinction of becoming the only active hip-hop artist to have released an album in five different decades, punctuating an already vast catalog that included acclaimed albums such as Life Is… Too Short, Short Dog’s in the House, Shorty the Pimp, Get In Where You Fit In, Cocktails, Gettin’ It (Album Number Ten), etc. He is also the only artist to have collaborated with Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z.

Here’s a recap of the amazing day.

Congrats to Too $hort on this outstanding accomplishment!

December 10th Is Officially “Too $hort Day” In Oakland As The Legendary Rapper Gets A Street Renamed After Him was originally published on globalgrind.com