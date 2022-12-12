WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

In news, a couple of Atlanta nurses were fired because of a video that went viral over the weekend. The labor and delivery nurses at Emory University Hospital Midtown went on to complain about their “icks” while on the job which did not sit well with many viewers.

Some people felt like they mocking patients and that their complaints were not appropriate for a nurse giving care to expecting mothers. In What’s Trending, we discuss the video and whether it was appropriate.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending: Atlanta Emory’s Nurses Get Fired After Doing Viral Ick Challenge [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com