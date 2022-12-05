WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer revealed over the weekend that she is expecting her first baby! The actress shared her baby bump on Saturday Night Live during her hosting. In other congratulations, Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones are expected to have gotten engaged.

Gary has all the tea on babies, relationships, and even break-ups in the video down below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Who Is Keke Palmer’s Baby Daddy?! + Are Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones Engaged?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com