Gabby Sibide Reveals She’s Been Secretly Married For Over a Year

Gabourey Sibede shocked both the audience and hosts of Live With Kelly and Ryan this morning by announcing that she’s no longer engaged – because she’s actually already been married for over a year!

Popularly known as Gabby Sibede, she announced her engagement to Brandon Frankel on Instagram in late 2020. However today, during her interview with Kelly and Ryan, she explained that she hated weddings so much that the couple had actually already gone ahead and gotten married!

Much to the bewilderment of Kelly Ripa, Sibede revealed that she and her husband literally tied the knot at the kitchen table in 2021.

“Wait, is this breaking news!?” asked Kelly.

Sibede proudly smiled and nodded back “Yes!”.

In the proposal IG post Gabby shared in Novemeber 2020, she said, “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist.”

Congratulations to the new happy couple!

