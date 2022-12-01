WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Ye is more than doubling down on some of his recent controversial comments, based on his most recent comments and opinion on Adolf Hitler in an interview with Alex Jones.

From him acknowledging the “good things in Hitler, his love for everyone, pornography, and why people need to stop “dissing the Nazis”.

With his face entirely hidden behind a black mask, went on to commend Hitler after the InfoWars host Alex Jones tried to defend Ye’s most recent antisemitic statements claiming the rapper wasn’t a “Nazi” or “Hitler”.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler, also.” He later added, “I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me… ‘You can love us, and you can love what you’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.’”

Then it came time for West to explain his admiration for Hitler and his issue with people “dissing Nazis.”

“But this guy that invented highways invented the very microphone that I use as a musician—You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table. Especially Hitler!” West continued, “I like Hitler. We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Ye was joined by his campaign aide Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist leader who participated in the 2017 Charlottesville rally. The duo received criticism from Trump last week after their controversial Mar-a-Lago meeting last week.

As reported by The Daily Beast, “Jones appeared to caught off-guard by the vitriol of Ye’s antisemitic remarks, at one questioning whether Ye was even behind the mask.”

“I don’t like Nazis,” Jones said.

“I like Hitler,” Ye replied.

Read the rest of the exchange here.

Kanye West Doubled Down On Comments & Opinion On Adolf Hitler With Alex Jones was originally published on blackamericaweb.com