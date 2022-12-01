HomeLocal

Meghan Markle visits Indy in support of Women's Fund of Central Indiana

Markle, otherwise known as The Duchess of Sussex, participated in a moderated discussion with Rabbi Sandy Sasso in a sold-out event in support of the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana.

The event: Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was made possible through the generous support of event champion Cindy Simon Skjodt and focused on women’s empowerment and the importance of supporting young girls.

Women’s Fund of Central Indiana has hosted many notable guests for their events that serve as examples of inspiration, leadership and commitment to community, including Michelle Obama, Brooke Shields, Andrea Jung, Soledad O’Brien and others.

