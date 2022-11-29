Giving Tuesday: Black-Led Organizations That Can Use Your Support

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 9:30 a.m. ET, Nov. 29, 2022 —

Original story: Dec. 3, 2019:

This Giving Tuesday, there are many organizations fighting for equity and justice for Black people everywhere. Various issues have come to the forefront regarding the multifaceted lives of Black people, including reproductive justice, immigration, economic justice, civic engagement and restoring rights to formerly incarcerated people.

If there’s an issue that you hold close to your heart, an organization is most likely working on your behalf. You can check out a few of them below, where you can make your input matter with a donation. Everything from ending cash bail to advocating public policy is represented in the list. The only thing left to do is choose which group will receive your contribution this lovely Giving Tuesday!

The North Texas-based reproductive justice organization is committed to “transforming the lives, health, and overall wellbeing of Black womxn and girls by providing refuge, education, and resources; we act to ignite the communal voices of Black womxn resulting in our full achievement of reproductive freedom.”

A leader in the fight against white supremacy and expanding public discourse and policy on race and justice concerns, the African American Policy Forum is a resource for communities, academics and elected officials alike.

“BAJI educates and engages African American and black immigrant communities to organize and advocate for racial, social and economic justice.”

“The Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) is a Black women-led cross-sectoral alliance that centers Black mamas and birthing people to advocate, drive research, build power, and shift culture for Black maternal health, rights, and justice.”

“BYP100 is a national member-based organization of 18- to 35-year-old activists and organizers creating freedom and justice for all Black people. We do this through building a network focused on transformative leadership development, direct action organizing, advocacy, and political education using a Black queer feminist lens.”

“Forward justice is a nonpartisan law, policy, and strategy center dedicated to advancing racial, social, and economic justice in the U.S. South.”

“Free Hearts is an organization led by formerly incarcerated women that provides support, education, and advocacy in organizing families impacted by incarceration, with the ultimate goals of reuniting families and keeping families together.”

“KHJN supports Kentuckians towards achieving autonomy in our lives and justice for our communities.”

“Mississippi Votes is an organization of intergenerational synergy centering and led by young people invested in the progression of Mississippi. ”

“NBEC creates transnational solutions that optimize Black maternal, infant, sexual, and reproductive wellbeing. We shift systems and culture through training, research, technical assistance, policy, advocacy, and community-centered collaboration.”

“The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is an organization of journalists, students and media-related professionals that provides quality programs and services to and advocates on behalf of black journalists worldwide.”

“The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. is America’s premier legal organization fighting for racial justice. Through litigation, advocacy, and public education, LDF seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans. LDF also defends the gains and protections won over the past 75 years of civil rights struggle and works to improve the quality and diversity of judicial and executive appointments.”

A collective of Black farmers in rural and urban areas, land stewards and organizers, the National Black Food & Justice Alliance is committed to protecting Black land and expanding opportunities toward food sovereignty.

Check out these other Black food and land justice organizations.

The Southeastern African American Farmers’ Organic Network (SAAFON) is a network of Black farmers that “works to strengthen Black farmers’ collective power to build an alternative food system rooted in progressive values.”

A reproductive justice collective, SisterSong This Giving Tuesday, SisterSong is raising money to support the Feminist Women’s Health Center and the Jahajee Sisters.

“Founded in 1925 and named a National Historic Landmark in 2017, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is one of the world’s leading cultural institutions devoted to the research, preservation, and exhibition of materials focused on African American, African Diaspora, and African experiences.”

