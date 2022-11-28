Gary’s Tea: Woman Exposes LaTocha Scott’s Husband & Says She’s Having His Baby! [WATCH]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

LaTocha Scott’s husband has a little secret and she’s come forward. Instagram Model Unykue Foucha came forward about her reported pregnancy with Scott’s husband, Rocky Bivens. This comes after the drama with her group Xscape and their tour. Gary has the tea on this story and what it takes to become Beyonce’s nanny. Hear it in the video below.

