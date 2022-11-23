Keke Palmer Reveals The Best Sex Advice From Whoopi Goldberg

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer received some sound sex advice from Whoopi Goldberg.

The 29-year-old actress and singer opened up about the kinky tidbit on the latest episode of her new podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

What is it you ask? Well, on her new episode titled “Has Porn Ruined Sex?” Keke Palmer explores her relationship with sex and intimacy. At one point during the show, the Alice star thanked her buddy Goldberg for giving her a great tip on how to keep things lively in the bedroom.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

“I’ll never forget, I was on The View one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation, and Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘Please just – start with pleasing yourself.’ And I was like, ‘That rings true,’” she told listeners, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Initially, Palmer thought that great sex was all about pleasing her partner, noting that she had a tendency to forget about her needs and wants during intimacy.

“My identity with sex, it was always based upon, ‘Oh, I just gotta do this service,’ and my enjoyment, any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, ‘I’m glad they’re happy,’” she continued. “It was a journey of trying to figure out what works for me.”

In the early days of her exploration of sex and romance, Palmer said she often looked to porn to learn how to spice things up under the sheets, but she quickly realized that it was all a fallacy. Now, the Chicago native said she prefers to keep things sensual and emotional when getting intimate with a partner.

“There was one time in my life where I thought porn simulation sex, because that’s what it sounds like to me, porn simulated-esque sex, was something that could be interesting or fun, but I never actually had a happy ending from it, if I’m being, you know, lightly frank,” she chuckled. “I’ve only ever had an actual happy ending from a more demure, a more calmer, a more emotional approach.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Keke Palmer talks about role-playing and porn preferences on Whorible Decisions

This isn’t the first time Palmer has opened up about her sex life. Earlier this month, the Nope actress appeared on the Whorible Decisions podcast where she talked about her porn preferences and role-playing in the bedroom with hosts Weezy and Mandii B.

“I only like girl-on-girl porn because it’s nice and beautiful,” Palmer revealed at one point during the podcast, noting how she appreciates the “delicacy of the arrangement” and typically shies away from “all that rough stuff.”

She also identified as a “sub-girl.”

“I feel like, definitely, when I’m in an intimate space with someone, I’m very much so, like: ‘at your service,’” Palmer added.

Listen to the full episode here.

LATEST POSTS:

Keke Palmer Enters The Podcast Chat With Her Original Series, ‘Baby, This Is Keke Palmer’

Keke Palmer Gives Us Glam In A Silver Ensemble On Instagram

KeKe Palmer Receives The Artist Of Distinction Award At The Newport Beach Film Festival

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Keke Palmer Reveals The Best Sex Advice From Whoopi Goldberg was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com