WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The nominees for the 2023 Grammys have been revealed, and in a musical season that is already full of surprises, it is a very interesting year. Of course, there has been plenty of buzz surrounding Grammy considerations, from Beyoncé submitting her Renaissance tracks for the dance/electronic categories to Silk Sonic declining to submit their music at all this year. Needless to say, Grammy voters had a lot to consider on their ballots.

Thankfully, this year’s R&B categories seem to be very evened out with our favorites and some surprises. Here are your nominees!

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Moonchild – Starfuit

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Terrace Martin – Drones

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

To check out the full list of nominees, make sure you check out the Grammys website. The 65th Grammys will air live on CBS on Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Related Posts

2023 GRAMMYS: The R&B Nominations Are In! was originally published on foxync.com