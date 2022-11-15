Keeping Hoosiers warm this winter, how you can help those facing homelessness

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — As temperatures continue to drop, we can’t help but think about what’s being done to keep those who do not have a place to stay warm.

Horizon House tells WRTV that the demand for homelessness assistance has increased since last year. They said everyone can play a part in keeping those individuals safe this winter.

“A touching heart, sharing heart and caring heart,” Jessie Stubblefield Jr. said.

“It’s not getting any easier out there on the street, and when it gets colder like this, then it just makes matters worse,” said Teresa Wessel, Executive Director at Horizon House.

An alarming reality in the Circle City.

“Right now, our numbers are up over last year. Through October, we’ve seen just shy of 6,000 unique individuals. Last year we saw 6,000 over the course of the year. So, this year we think we’ll be approaching nearly 7,000,” Wessel said.

With this type of demand, resources for those facing homelessness are stretched thin to ensure those in need are served.

