Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton along with Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper were honored with their Hollywood star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The rap group Salt-N-Pepa got their star for their contribution to hip hop from the 1980s to the present day. During the ceremony, they shared their thoughts about their career, accomplishments, and what they contributed to music.

“Your setback is a set up for your comeback!” said James. “Everything you’re experiencing and learning along the way is preparing you for what you asked for, for what you prayed for… keep your head up and keep on pushing it ladies!”

“It was a No. 1 question, will hip-hop last,” Denton said. “And I was like, ‘Yo, they love us all over this world.’ And look at that. Hip-hop has lasted for the women. We gotta keep empowering each other like we do, lifting each other up, pass the torch. And I’m telling you, this is our time as well. And it goes to show you that Salt-N-Pepa got a stamp on the Earth.”

The three also reunited after they had some drama about DJ Spinderella being in the group. She spoke about being fired via email previously and wanting to fix their relationship.

“It wasn’t just the music, it was our relationship and that means everything to me so whatever we got to do to fix that, let’s get some unity back in this! Let’s figure it out and be iconic and be what the fans want,” said Spinderella.

See the ceremony for these legends below.

Salt-N-Pepa & DJ Spinderella Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com